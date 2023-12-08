The sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake releases on February 29, 2024.

Aerith reappears in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Square Enix did not want to miss The Game Awards 2023, a gala in which it won the award for the most anticipated game with Final Fantasy VII Rebirthwhich in turn has presented a spectacular trailer in which the main theme of the title has been revealedcalled No promise to Keep, performed by Nobuo Uematsu and lyrics by Loren Allred.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released on February 29, 2024 exclusively for PS5 to continue the new story of the reimagined game now converted into a trilogy. In this second installment, several new elements are being anticipated as the story develops to culminate in a trip to the forgotten capital of the original Final Fantasy VII.

Cloud and company escape the city of Midgar in search of Sephiroth, the debased hero. Your journey across the world will be an adventure that will determine the fate of the planet.

The Game Awards 2023 and its big announcements

