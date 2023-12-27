Final Fantasy VII Rebirth directors explain why the game will have a world map, unlike most 3D Final Fantasy games.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirththe most anticipated game of 2024 for many, will be the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, a game that many criticized at the time for being too “passenger” and very linear, lacking a true world to explore.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second part set in the vast world outside Midgar on PlayStation 5, will change that, and will be a true open-world game (which its immediate predecessor, Final Fantasy XVI, was not either).

In an interview for GameInformer, those responsible for the new Final Fantasy game at Square Enix have explained the importance of the fact that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth finally includes an explorable map, something rare in 3D Final Fantasy games ( with the exception of Final Fantasy XV).

Final Fantasy games need to have a map to explore

Yoshinori Kitaseproducer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and director of the Final Fantasy games between VI and X, explained why, starting with Final Fantasy X, the first on PlayStation 2 and in real 3D, they decided to remove the map to explore.

The development costs of creating an entire map to explore, with the level of detail required of a 3D game, were too much, and from then on Final Fantasy games resorted to menus to travel between different areas.

But for Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, something had been lost. “I always thought it was strange without a world map. I thought you can't really have an RPG without a map, specifically for Final Fantasy VII, and to fully experience this world, we must have a map. We can't be without it! he!”.

For that reason, the game is designed with a single map, which can be explored without menus or loading screens from end to end, and throughout the main story you will receive many stimuli encouraging you to explore the secondary missions of each area.

“We want the player to be able to make their own adventures and set up their own trips according to their interests,” says the director of Rebirth, Naoki Hamaguchi.

Recently the creators of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth alluded to The Witcher 3 as inspiration for the secondaries, which gives us more information about what the length of the game will be.