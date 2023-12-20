Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, the mobile game and the “other remake” of the Square Enix game, announces Christmas events and new chapters in January.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is going to be one of the first games to light up the first months of 2024. Just at the same time that GameInformer publishes new details of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Square Enix has announced news for the “other” remake, Ever Crisis.

Released in September, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is one of the best mobile games of the year, a great idea that, for free, allows you to relive the stories of both Final Fantasy VII original as well as its spin-offs Crisis Core y The First Soldierin the form of a remaster.

In January 2024 New chapters will arrive to the three stories (they are separate campaigns) that will come with new characters. But first, during this Christmas, there will be several events and rewards.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis and its news for the end of the year

The celebrations will begin on December 21 with the Clash of Vengeance event, during which new bosses will be added every day. Just by logging in, you can also get 3,000 blue crystals.

He January 31 There will be a New Year's event, where there will be an offer of 10 spins, among other rewards.

Since November 30, the “Santa Claus” costume of Tifa It is available in print runs. And, in addition to being a remake of the story, the game has a gacha-type system where you can get old and new characters (remember that the game is free).

For new content, we will have to wait until January 2024, with new chapters in Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core and The First Soldier.

With the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PS5 on the horizon, we hope to see some collaboration, although it will be interesting to see if the story of this “remake” more faithful to the PlayStation original deviates like the remake trilogy will on PlayStation.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is one of the best new mobile games of 2023, and since December 7 it is also available on Steam.