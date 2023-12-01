According to various sources, one of the most beloved Final Fantasy installments will return at some point with an improved version. However, a developer who could be linked to the project recently denied the reports. For this reason, it seems that Final Fantasy Tactics will not return soon with a remaster.

Find out: The new Final Fantasy VII game already has a release date on PC

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Final Fantasy XIV

Dev denies the existence of a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster

It looks like there won’t be a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster

In case you don’t remember, the first clue about a remastering of the tactical RPG appeared in the Nvidia leak. Later, Jason Schreier, one of the most reliable sources in the industry, stated that the project was real and already on the way.

The fans’ excitement now turned into concern and disappointment, as Yasumi Matsunocreator of the title, stated that currently there are no plans for a remastering from Final Fantasy Tactics. So, it seems that the project will not arrive, at least not soon.

On the other hand, the creative explained that Square Enix is ​​the one who decides which titles to work on, so fans should contact the company if they want a new version of the strategy game. The news was a bucket of cold water for many, who already took the remastering for granted.

Expectations for this project grew a few weeks ago, when Ichiro Hazama, producer at Square Enix, stated that the Final Fantasy Tactics team had something on their hands. Many fans speculated about the remastering, but Matsuno has now ended some of his hopes.

For many, Final Fantasy Tactics is considered one of the best installments in the saga. So for years they have asked for its return with a remaster or even a remake to match. We will have to wait to find out if the RPG will return at some point or if fans will have to settle for other recent Square Enix games that return to its concept.

In case you missed it: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have suggestive scenes and “dazzling beach bodies”

Find more news related to Final Fantasy at this link.

Related video: Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival: an experience you should live at least once

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente