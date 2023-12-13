The ACC Convention Center in Liverpool hosted the FIM Awards 2023, the awards ceremony for the 58 world champions from the six different sectors of motorcycle racing: Circuit Racing, Motocross, Trial, Enduro, Cross Country Rallies and Track Racing. Present were FIM President Jorge Viegas, representatives of the one hundred and nineteen National Federations, Motorcycling Legends, Promoters, FIM Partners and representatives of the global motorcycle industry.

The evening was presented by Barbara Pedrotti, James Toseland, two-time SBK World Champion, Rachel Stringer and Matthew Roberts, popular WSBK and MotoGP commentators. FIM-MOTO.TV, the FIM WebTV platform, allowed those who could not be present to follow the awards ceremony live all over the world.

After the inaugural welcome speech by FIM President Jorge Viegas, FIM Vice President Giovanni Copioli and FIM Circuit Racing Commission Director Paul King, were invited on stage to present the medals to the Champions of the Circuit Racing category: Todd Ellis – Sidecar Rider World Champion; Emmanuelle Clement – FIM Sidecar Passenger World Champion; Karel Hanika – FIM Endurance World Champion; Mattia Casadei – FIM MotoE World Champion; Jeffrey Buis – FIM Supersport 300 World Champion; Nicolò Bulega – FIM Supersport World Champion; Ángel Piqueras García – FIM JuniorGP World Champion; Jaume Masiá – FIM Moto3 Grand Prix World Champion and Pedro Acosta – FIM Moto2 Grand Prix World Champion.

After them the FIM Motocross Legends, Dave Thorpe and Livia Lancelot awarded the Motocross world champions: Aki Pihlaja – FIM Snowcross World Champion; Dani Heitink – FIM 85cc Junior Motocross World Champion; Mathis Valin – 125cc Junior Motocross World Champion; Andrea Adamo – FIM MX2 Motocross World Champion; Marvin Vanluchene – FIM Sidecar Motocross Rider World Champion; Nicolas Musset – FIM Sidecar Motocross Passenger World Champion; Marc-Reiner Schmidt – FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Champion; Max Anstie – FIM SX2 World Supercross Champion. Unfortunately Ken Roczen – FIM WSX World Supercross Champion and Courtney Duncan – FIM Women's Motocross World Champion were unable to be present.

The FIM Deputy President Ignacio Verneda and the Director of the FIM Trial Commission Thierry Michaud, presented the Trial category medals: the FIM Women's Trial World Champion to Emma Bristow; the FIM X-Trial World Champion to Toni Bou; the FIM Trial2 World Champion to Billy Green and the FIM Trial3 World Champion to George Hemingway.

Françoise Emery FIM Chief Executive Officer e John Collins, FIM Enduro Commission Director hanno premiato i Campioni dell’ Enduro: Billy Bolt – FIM SuperEnduro World Champion; Kevin Cristino – FIM Youth Enduro World Champion; Jed Etchells – Junior Enduro World Champion; Jane Daniels – FIM Women’s Enduro World Champion; Brad Freeman – FIM E3 Enduro World Champion; Steve Holcombe – FIM E2 Enduro World Champion; Josep Garcia – FIM E1 Enduro World Champion; Manuel Lettenbichler – FIM Hard Enduro World Champion and Mitch Brightmore – FIM Junior Hard Enduro World Champion.

The group of Track Racing Champions were awarded by a legend of the category: Barry Briggs together with the FIM Track Racing Commission Director Armando Castagna. On stage: Rasmus Karlsson – FIM Speedway Youth World Champion – SGP3; Mateusz Cierniak – FIM Speedway Under 21 World Champion – SGP2; Martin Haarahiltunen – FIM Ice Speedway World Champion; Martin Smolinski – FIM Long Track World Champion; Ervin Krajčovič and the FIM Flat Track World Champion.

Il Presidente Viegas ha voluto tornare sullo stage per consegnare le medaglie e i diplomi alla categoria Team: il FIM Women’s Trial des Nations – Great Britain; FIM Trial des Nations – Spain, FIM International Six Days’ of Enduro Women’s and Men’s World Trophies – USA; FIM Long Track of Nations – the Netherlands; FIM Speedway of Nations Under 21 (SoN2) and FIM Speedway World Cup – Poland and FIM International Six Days’ of Enduro Junior World Trophy, FIM Junior SuperMoto of Nations, FIM SuperMoto of Nations and FIM Motocross of Nations – France.

Following the turn of the FIM Promoter Legend François Ribeiro who awarded the riders of the Endurance category, the FIM Endurance Team World Champion – YART Yamaha and the FIM Endurance World Champions – Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika.

The grand finale was reserved for the Ultimate Champions. President Viegas reached the stage to reward the great champions who animated the 2023 motorcycle season: the FIM World Rally-Raid Champion (RallyGP) – Luciano Benavides; FIM TrialGP World Champion – Toni Bou; FIM EnduroGP World Champion – Steve Holcombe; FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Champion (SGP) – Bartosz Zmarzlik; FIM MXGP World Champion – Jorge Prado; FIM Superbike World Champion – Alvaro Bautista and for the second consecutive year the FIM MotoGP™ Grand Prix World Champion Francesco Bagnaia.