Six Italian champions awarded in Liverpool for the 2023 world champion drivers’ awards ceremony

December 4, 2023

Great pride in the Italian colors ai FIM Awardsthe Awards Ceremony for the 2023 world champion drivers held in Liverpool where Italy stood out, being also one of the few countries that has won at least one World Championship for several seasons. Six pilots were awarded capable of winning the category World Championship: Francesco Bagnaia (MotoGP), Nicolò Bulega (Supersport), Mattia Casadei (MotoE), Niccolò Canepa (Endurance), Andrea Adamo (MX2) and Kevin Cristino (Enduro Youth).

The evening awards ceremony was opened by the welcome of FIM President Jorge Viegas, which underlined the commitment of the FIM, the Federations and the riders to grow the motorcycle movement at an international level. The Italian athletes were among the most applauded and each of them was able to reveal the sensations they experienced in the season just ended and their expectations for 2024.

During the celebration, the FMI President and FIM Vice President, Giovanni Copioli, awarded the gold medal to the speed champions, including Nicolò Bulega, Mattia Casadei, the Moto2 and Moto3 world champions, Pedro Acosta and Jaume Masia. Bagnaia was subsequently awarded together with the world champions of the top classes of each specialty. Also present at the event was IMF General Secretary Alberto Rinaldelli and the numerous Italians involved in various capacities in the FIM.

Giovanni Copioli, IMF President: “Our boys make us proud because thanks to them and the work of the FMI, Italian motorcycling stands out on an international level. This year we achieved amazing goals with six Italian World Champion drivers. Their average age is very low, which shows that our school looks to the future and has further room for growth. There Italian Motorcycle Federation supports prospective riders (just think about the project Pata Talenti Azzurri IMF) and the results are proving us right. It is a constant commitment, which is rewarding us. Thanks above all to the technical and professional skills of the pilots. I hope to see more and more Italian world champions, a hope given by the competitive soul that all of us riders and motorcyclists have. I’m sure that in 2024 we will get a lot of satisfaction and we will see numerous Italians at the FIM Awards.”

In the days preceding the FIM Awards, Thursday 30 November and Friday 1 December, the Board of Directors e l’Assemblea Generale FIM. Furthermore, the new brand identity of the International Motorcycling Federation was presented.