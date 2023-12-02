The International Book Fair (FIL) 2023 is about to end and with it the cultural events of the FIL. Hole They are about to finish. Today, Saturday, the penultimate free concert of the week takes place and it is one of the most popular genres in recent years.

The European Union (EU) As guest of honor of the Fair, she has sent three young rappers from different countries to give a sample of the movement in that area of ​​the world.

The first artist to come out at night will be LazuliFrench of Latin descent who He usually uses Latin rhythms so that his rap touches reggaeton overtones at times.

The following rapper was born in Sierra Leona, but grew up in Athens, Greece. She has four albums published at the age of 24 and is considered one of the most promising Greek voices. His name is Kareem Kalokoh and Their sound tends to be closer to trap.

Finally it will appear Gleb, a rapper specialized in telling personal stories with warm rhythmsshowing a little more experience than the two previous presentations at 32 years old.

As a special note, the production of the Fair will allow the lyrics to appear on the Forum screens so that the experience with the spectators is better.

The appointment is at 9:00 p.m. at the FIL Forum located at the foot of the Expo Guadalajara building, at the intersection between Av. Mariano Otero and Av. de Las Rosas. The event is free.

