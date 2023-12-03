Today is the last day of the International Book Fair (FIL) in its 2023 edition. To celebrate the closing of the most important book event in Latin America, the FIL. Hole receives a newly nominated singer this year at Latin Grammy for the award for best singer-songwriter song.

The artist in charge of the closing concert is Valeria Castro, 24 years old. The choice of the young Canarian singer-songwriter serves to Pass the baton to whoever will be the guest country of FIL 2024: Spain.

Valeria Castro will present songs from his first and successful album With love and care from which came the song that earned him a prompt nomination for the Premios Latin Grammy 2023. In addition to the presence of the singer-songwriter, the programming of the FIL mentions that there will be another Spanish talent, however, the event will be a surprise, so we will have to wait what presence it is.

The closing event will take place starting at 9:00 p.m. at the FIL Forum located at the foot of the Expo Guadalajara building, at the intersection between Av. Mariano Otero and Av. de Las Rosas. The concert is free.

