Within the framework of the International Book Fair (FIL) of Guadalajara 2023, today, Friday, December 1, an eclectic concert composed of three disparate genres is presented.

From Jazz to funk and from these genres to electronic, the event seeks to connect different generations both on stage and in the audience.

The group that opens the concert is called ECHT!, a Belgian jazz band, but which is also capable of including hip hop, trap and funk.

Chloé and Warum will be the two artists who continue the evening. The first is a French DJ who usually combines R&B with Dance Pop and electronic music. Warum is another French DJ, but from a completely different generation. She has experience with Gilb’R and the Red Axes duo.

The setlist of this back to back duo promises to provoke dancing among those attending the FIL Forum on this last weekend of the Fair in its 2023 edition.

The appointment is at 9:00 p.m. at the FIL Forum located at the foot of the Expo Guadalajara building, at the intersection between Av. Mariano Otero and Av. de Las Rosas. The event is free.

