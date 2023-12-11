loading…

Israeli colonial regime helicopters fire rockets over the Gaza Strip on December 9, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – Fighting rages throughout the Gaza Strip. Israel attacked the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Sunday (10/12/2023), killing 57 people, as heavy fighting broke out in Khan Younis.

The death toll of Palestinians has reached 18,000 people due to the barbaric attacks of the Israeli colonial regime.

Israel continued to gradually advance into Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, and heavy fighting was reported in the town.

Residents said Israeli tanks reached the center of Khan Younis, which Israel once designated as a “safe” area for Palestinians to flee.

With more than 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million displaced by Israel’s relentless bombing, UN agencies say there is no safe place to flee in all of Gaza.

Israel said its Artillery Corps began operating in the Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the ground offensive.

Hamas, meanwhile, said its fighters were able to target several Israeli tanks in northern Gaza and Khan Younis.

The militant group also released footage showing an Israeli tank being targeted in Tal al-Zaatar, in northern Gaza, as clashes raged across the enclave.

On a newly launched website, the Israeli army said 425 of its soldiers had been killed since October 7, 97 of them since the start of the ground invasion.

The website said 1,593 soldiers had been injured since the start of the war, a day after Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth put the number at 5,000, citing health officials.