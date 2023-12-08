loading…

Russia is involved in tensions with NATO countries in the North Pole. Photo/Sputnik

MOSCOW – Russia faces increasing security threats in the Arctic or North Pole. This was stated by the commander of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov.

“This threat is mainly related to the increasing foreign presence in the region due to Finland’s joining NATO,” Yevmenov said at an Arctic forum in St. Petersburg. Petersburg, reported by RT.

Last year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia posed a strategic challenge to the alliance in the Arctic, and called for expanding its military footprint in the region.

Against this backdrop, Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022 after the Ukrainian conflict began. Although Helsinki officially became part of the US-led military bloc in April, Stockholm’s appeal remains unclear regarding Türkiye and Hungary’s position.

“Moscow is witnessing negative tendencies in the field of regional security,” said Yevmenov, referring to the Arctic. He cited Helsinki’s joining the US-led military bloc and Stockholm’s aspirations to join the bloc as one of the main factors causing these negative developments.

Competition among the world’s leading countries over access to Arctic resources and regional transport routes is increasing, the admiral warned. “The Western Collective is stepping up efforts to hinder Russia’s economic activities in the Arctic,” he said.

Yevmenov added that Norway was specifically trying to push Russia out of the Spitsbergen archipelago, also known as Salbard.

As a region of Norway, Spitsbergen still has a Russian presence in the form of the Arcticugol mining company and the Barentsburg mining community. Russia has equal rights to engage in commercial activities in the archipelago along with 13 other countries in accordance with the Svalbard Treaty of 1920, which also established the region as a demilitarized free trade zone while recognizing Norway’s sovereignty over the region.

Moscow warned in September that NATO military expansion in the Arctic was undermining regional security. The US-led bloc supports “a strong scenario of enhancing its own security in the North at the expense of the security of other countries,” senior Russian diplomat Nikolay Korchunov told RIA Novosti at the time. The official also warned that Moscow would respond to this challenge with “a series of necessary measures, including preventive measures.”

