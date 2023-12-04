In group B, it ended 1-0 thanks to a header from a corner by 19-year-old defender Pieraccini. Pescara wins at Entella, in group C Messina beats Monterosi

Pietro Scognamiglio

2 December 2023 (change at 10.55pm) – MILAN

Nine matches on the Saturday program to open the sixteenth day of Serie C. Here’s everything that happened.

group A

—

Triestina and Atalanta U23 are ahead of the game and will face Caravaggio in injury time on Tuesday. Tesser’s team, driven by the brace in the second half by top scorer Lescano, passes on the field of Virtus Verona (2-0) and grabs the provisional second place: in the first half Veronese takes the lead with Faedo, but then the Argentine takes over and decides the match taking advantage of the double cue from the Dutchman Redan. In Busto Arsizio, however, the return to home success of Pro Patria is celebrated, after 300 days: Atalanta U23 beaten (1-0) thanks to Moretti’s tap-in from a corner, fifteen minutes into the second half (Modesto , in his second consecutive knockout, complains about the two posts hit by Mallamo).

round b

—

Another night in solitary command (provisional) for Cesena, who beat Juventus Next Gen at the Manuzzi stadium thanks to a header from a corner by 19-year-old defender Pieraccini. The goal – the second of the season for the young substitute for the injured Ciofi – came in the second half, but before the break it was Pisseri who closed the door on the great opportunity that came to Comenencia. Toscano – disqualified and in the stands – positively changed Cesena with mid-match substitutions, bringing in Corazza and Berti for Shpendi and Saber. Thus comes Cesena’s fifth consecutive success, with Pisseri’s unbeaten run rising to 524′. The top clash with Torres is scheduled in Romagna on December 17th, in the meantime the Sassari team – tomorrow in Fermo – are under the pressure of those who have to chase. After the success in the cup, Pescara also rose again in the championship by winning in Chiavari (2-1): ahead with Cuppone, Zeman’s team was joined in the final by Corbari (for Entella also two crossbars from Zamparo and Meazzi), but came back ahead in injury time with the counterattack completed by Franchini (the former Padova player hadn’t scored for two years). Carrarese and Recanatese move the table with the 1-1 draw at the Stadio dei Marmi: ahead with the penalty converted by Schiavi, the hosts are joined by Carpani just before the interval and suffer bad luck due to the two posts (one for time) centered by Capello. The woods are also shaking in Gubbio-Spal (0-0): both Umbrians hit them, with Corsinelli in the first half and then with Di Massimo. Pontedera’s coup in Ancona: Nicastro scores in the 39th minute, thus giving Canzi his fifth success in the last five matches and at the same time stopping Colavitto’s unbeaten run at home. Draw in the all-Tuscan match between Arezzo and Lucchese (1-1): ahead with Rizzo Pinna, the guests were caught at the end (10 men, due to the expulsion of Benassai) by Pattarello’s strike, following a corner development.

group c

—

In the salvation clash in Teramo, against Monterosi, Messina found a success (2-0) that had been missing since the end of October: Pacciardi scored in the first half, then in the second half everything happened with three penalties (Silipo missed the equalizer by hitting the crossbar , Emmausso scores for the second goal, then Costantino is hypnotized by the 41 year old goalkeeper from Messina Fumagalli). Tomorrow the big match Juve Stabia-Benevento (at 4pm) will also be broadcast on Rai 2, as well as on Sky and Now like all the other matches.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED