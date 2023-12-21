Suara.com – FIFA released the latest rankings for men's national teams as of December 2023, which is their final announcement for this year. Argentina is certain to close 2023 at the top of the FIFA rankings.

World champions, the Argentine national team, still maintain their position at the top, after winning the World Cup title in Qatar at the end of 2022.

FIFA's announcement of the world rankings at the end of 2023 does not show many significant changes, especially for teams ranked in the top 10.

Argentina is still leading at the top, followed by France in second place, and England is in third place in the FIFA rankings until the end of 2023.

Belgium is still in fourth place, then successively up to 10th position is occupied by Brazil (5), the Netherlands (6), Portugal (7), Spain (8), Italy (9), and Croatia (10).

Meanwhile, Japan (17) is the country from Asia (AFC) with the highest FIFA ranking, followed by Iran (21), South Korea (23) and Australia (25).

Meanwhile, the Indonesian national team is still ranked 146th in the world, below Botswana (145th) and above St Kitts and Nevis (147th).

Indonesian National Team players. (doc. PSSI)

Until the end of 2023, only Vietnam (94) representing Southeast Asia (AFF) will be in the top 100 of the FIFA world rankings.

The next FIFA ranking will be announced on February 15 2024, making it a challenge for Argentina to maintain their position next year.