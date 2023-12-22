Marvel Snap celebrates Fiestaverso, its Christmas event with daily rewards, variant invasion in the store and new Twitch Drops in winter.

Marvel Snap has finally announced the Christmas 2023 rewards, an event called Partyverse with daily login rewards, from December 20 to January 2, 2024.

There are rewards for logging in every day, but there are also in-store promotions and new Twitch Drops, available until January 2, where you can win a mystery variant.

Pay attention to all the Fiestaverse rewards in Marvel Snap. On December 25 and 26 there will also be an invasion of festive variants in the store, and remember that there is a way to buy everything in the store cheaper.

Fiestaverso Rewards in Marvel Snap

Like last year, Marvel Snap will give you daily rewards just for logging in. You will find them in your mailbox when you log in (you will see a notification) and they are updated every day at 20:00 CET (Spanish peninsular time).

If you are a new player, they will be waiting for you in your mailbox once you complete the new player experience. They are the following:

December 20 – 250 credits December 21 – 65 random power-ups December 22 – 250 credits December 23 – Title: All I Want for Christmas is You December 24 – 300 gold December 25 – Jim Lee variant for Magneto December 26 – 155 Magneto power-ups December 27 – Mystery Variant December 28 – 200 credits December 29 – 65 random power-ups December 30 – 300 credits December 31 – Jim Lee's avatar for Magneto January 1 – 300 gold January 2 – Premium Mystery Variant

On the other hand, from December 25 to December 26, at 20:00 CET, there will be a “festive” invasion in the store. That's when you can get these exclusive Fiestaverse variants:

Partyverse: Abomination Partyverse: Debrii Partyverse: Diabolical Dinosaur Partyverse: Ebony Maw Partyverse: Patriot Partyverse: Rockslide Partyverse: Rogue

Finally, in the Fiestaverso the Drops de Twitch. Just by watching certain hours on streams in the Marvel Snap category, you can earn rewards, between December 20 and January 2.

If you watch two hours, you will earn 65 random power-ups. If you watch 4 hours, you will earn 350 credits. And if you watch 6 hours, you'll win a mystery variant.

