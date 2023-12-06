loading…

Hamas fighters rely on homemade bombs to cause casualties and slow down Israeli attacks. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – The team Israel and Hamas engaged in house-to-house fighting along the Gaza Strip. This has had a devastating impact on the civilian population amidst the loss of humanitarian aid.

As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fight their way through heavily bomb-damaged urban areas in north and south Gaza, Hamas is increasingly relying on homemade bombs to cause casualties and slow the offensive.

“Palestinian militia fighters continue to use more sophisticated tactics to target Israeli forces throughout the Gaza Strip,” reported the Washington-based Institute for War Studies as quoted by The Guardian, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

The agency cited an incident on Tuesday in which Hamas’ military wing used explosives to knock down a house on top of Israeli soldiers in Khan Younis and launched an armor-piercing rocket at an Israeli tank.

Hamas was also able to launch 15 rockets from hideouts in the Gaza Strip into central and southern Israel on Tuesday.

The IDF reported seven casualties on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday morning. Since ground operations began, 84 IDF soldiers have reportedly died in ground operations, many of them from bombs and anti-tank missiles fired at very close range.

The focal points of fighting over the past two days have been the Jabalia refugee camp and Shuja’iyya district in Gaza’s north and Khan Younis and Bani Suheila in the south. The IDF has controlled most of the Salah al-Din road, the main north-south highway that runs down the middle of the coastal strip.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed that the IDF is winning the war and that more than half of the Hamas battalion commanders have been killed so far.

“The ground shook in Khan Younis and Jabalia. We have surrounded them both. There is no place we cannot reach,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday.