Hamas’ military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced that their snipers had targeted eight Israeli soldiers in heavy fighting in the last 24 hours in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestine. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – Hamas’ military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades on Wednesday said their snipers had targeted eight soldiers Israel in heavy fighting in the last 24 hours in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The fate of the eight Zionist soldiers who were the targets of the al-Qassam Brigade’s sniper fire is not yet known. Al-Qassam Brigades troops also used mortars to attack Israeli troops who infiltrated the eastern area of ​​Khan Younis.

In a separate statement, quoted from Anadolu, Thursday (7/12/2023), Hamas’ military wing said its fighters in northern Gaza targeted 12 Israeli military vehicles near the Beit Lahia Project area.

The Israeli military has not yet responded to the al-Qassam Brigades statement.

However, it acknowledged on Wednesday morning that its troops were involved in heavy fighting with Palestinian fighters in Gaza.

Israel has continued its military offensive in the Gaza Strip since last Friday after the end of a week-long temporary ceasefire with Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless Israeli air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave since October 7.

This Israeli invasion followed a cross-border attack by Hamas which according to the Zionist regime killed around 1,200 people and took 240 others hostage.

