Fierce fighting broke out in the Gaza Strip after Israel attacked the area again after claiming it was attacked by rockets. Photo/SCMP

GAZA TRACK – Israel resumed its military operations against Hamas Of Gaza Strip on Friday (1/12/2023). The Zionist state accused Hamas of firing rockets at Israel and reneging on an agreement to free all the women held hostage, and violating a temporary ceasefire agreement agreed to by the two.

Previously a seven-day pause, which began on November 24 and was extended twice, allowed for the exchange of dozens of hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid to the devastated coastal strip.

An hour before the ceasefire ended at 7 a.m. local time, Israel said it intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.

There has been no direct statement from Hamas or any party claiming responsibility for the rocket launch.

Palestinian media and the Gaza Interior Ministry reported Israeli air and artillery strikes in the enclave after the end of the ceasefire, including in Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, a Reuters witness said he heard loud gunfire and saw smoke rising east of the city. People were leaving the area for camps west of Khan Younis to seek shelter, he added.

Al-Jazeera reported a number of people were killed and injured as a result of Israeli attacks and shelling.

Images on social media showed plumes of black smoke rising above the crowded Jabalia camp in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed that its jets struck Hamas targets in Gaza.