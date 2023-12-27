Fidim-Rovati, over a million euros up in smoke

Over a million euros in smoke. It is the result of the investment started in 2021 by Choosesafe of brothers Luca and Lucio Rovatialready owners with his late father Luigi of the well-known pharmaceutical company Rottapharmin the Milanese innovation company Notomia.



Over two years ago, in fact, the Choose wrote a check for one million euros to acquire 30% of the company through a dedicated capital increase NGroup Spaestablished at the end of 2020, parent company Notomia, which saw founder Andrea Eusebio's Milano Venture Company (Mvc) as the first shareholder with 59% and Dario Tosetti's Dth among the shareholders with 4%. Notomy, which counts Ferrari Reale Mutua, General Electric and Juventus among its clients, provides business consultancy through NDigital and NStrategy and counts on the development of start-ups through the Notomy Venture incubator.

A few weeks ago, however, Eusebio he chaired the shareholders' meeting of NGroup which transformed the spa into an LLC to reduce its costs and approved the 2022 financial statements which closed with a loss of over 800 thousand euros: the stake in Notomy was fully written down because it showed a net worth of 60 thousand euros and so on the 50% of The Art Program srl. Obviously the Rovatis exited the capital of NGroup, losing their investment after having already at the beginning of 2022 with the same partners they had created Notomy Ventures Sgr of which Fidim had 6%. But the new management company, which was supposed to operate the closed-end funds, was dissolved in September last year.

