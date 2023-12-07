On Thursday the Cuban media, all controlled by the communist regime born after the 1959 revolution, had not yet reported the death of Juanita Castro, which occurred on Monday. Juanita was the younger sister of Fidel and Raúl Castro and for over fifty years she had lived in Miami, Florida. She was an active opponent of the Cuban communist government of which her brothers were leaders from 1959 to 2008 (Fidel) and from 2008 to 2018 (Raúl). In a 2009 autobiography she revealed that she was hired by the CIA, the US intelligence agency, and that she collaborated for a few years as a spy, before finally moving abroad.

Juanita died at the age of 90 and for over half a century she had no longer had any relationship or contact with her brothers in Cuba. She was the fifth of the seven Castro brothers, born to Angel Castro and Lina Ruiz: today Raúl and her sister Enma, who lives in Miami. Angelita died in 2012, the eldest son Ramón in February 2016, Fidel in November of the same year, Agustina in 2017.

Juanita initially collaborated in the cause of the Cuban revolution against the dictator Fulgencio Batista, raising money and purchasing weapons abroad. After the success of the revolution in 1959 she was busy building clinics and hospitals in the Cuban countryside, but she soon began to disapprove of the political choices of her brothers and Ernesto Che Guevara. Juanita was against collectivizations of agricultural resources and more generally she did not approve of the rigidly communist approach of the new government. According to some sources, the major disagreements with the brothers arose when the family’s estate and agricultural fields were included in the government’s nationalization and land redistribution programs. In her autobiography, Juanita wrote that she distanced herself by not approving of the killings and incarcerations of her political opponents.

In the early 1960s her house became the site of various anti-communist meetings on the island, and during a trip to Mexico in 1961 the wife of the Brazilian ambassador to Cuba persuaded her to meet a CIA agent. She later said that she had not received money in exchange for her help and that she had made it a condition not to be involved in violent actions against her brothers. The CIA would instead have used it to send messages, documents and money into the country, often hidden in canned food packages. The communications would also have taken place through shortwave radio programs: a particular passage from the opera Madama Butterfly was the signal that she would have to contact the agents. During your collaboration with the CIA you contributed to the escape from the island of nearly 200 Cuban dissidents.

The brothers were aware of his ideas and associations, but not of his activity with the CIA. Juanita said she felt protected by the presence of her mother, who died in 1963. A year later Fidel Castro requisitioned all the family properties for the state and Juanita decided to leave the country and join her sister Enma in Mexico: it was Raúl who interceded so that a visa was granted.

Upon her arrival in Mexico Juanita announced her defection from the Castro regime: «I can no longer remain indifferent to what is happening in my country. My brothers Fidel and Raúl transformed it into a prison surrounded by the sea.” A year later she moved to the United States within the large community of Cuban exiles in Miami, where she was, however, viewed with a certain suspicion, given that her collaboration with the CIA was not public. Her anti-communist commitment continued in a CIA-funded NGO that worked against the Castro government.

Juanita ran a pharmacy in Little Havana and took US citizenship in 1984. In 2009 she published the autobiography My Brothers Fidel and Raúl. Her secret story, she never returned to Cuba and she had no contact with her brothers. Her ashes will remain in Florida.

