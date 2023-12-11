Now that Christmas is approaching and there are going to be many trips, it is just as important to have Internet connectivity at the destination, like not paying more for the fiber that we are not going to use at home. If you are from Movistar, is it possible to turn off the main line and hire a secondary one for a few days or weeks?

He ON/OFF service It is a classic of several operators, but Movistar has lagged behind in its adoption. Let’s see what the current situation is and what limitations it has.

Turn your Movistar fiber on and off

Movistar’s ON/OFF service, as in the case of other operators, gives you the option of being able temporarily disconnect your fiber optic rate as long as you don’t need it. This service is ideal for second homes or for people who spend stays away from home and will not use the Internet for a period of time.

For example, if now, coinciding with Christmas, you go away for a few weeks (or to your house in the town or a relative’s house, etc.), you can deactivate your usual home to do not pay in vain.

Thanks to the ON/OFF service you can request reactivation of the service and have Internet at your home again in 5 days. The suspension will always be carried out on the 1st of the following month and must be requested no later than 5 days before the end of the current month.

If you have any questions, call 1004 and there you can specifically explain your case, so that they can advise you on the process to follow and the steps to do so.

Second Home Internet

By turning off the Internet in your primary home, you can activate a line in that temporary second residence. There are two different rates. Movistar Second Residence Internet allows us to have 10 Mb fiber optics with a Smart WiFi router and line fee included. all for 16 euros per month with a temporary promotion for three months and a free registration fee with the operator.

For its part, Internet Second Residence Plus is another option to take into account, a rate that allows us to have 300 Mb symmetrical fiber with a Smart WiFi Router and line fee included. Fiber with which you will have enough speed for anything: you can watch 4K movies over the Internet without any problem, play online games or listen to music without interruptions. And it is unlimited: we will not spend gigabytes or data. The price is 22.99 euros per month for the first three months and with a free registration fee.