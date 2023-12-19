Fiat updated the large minivan E-Ulysses with new, more efficient electric motors, increasing autonomy. A more intuitive infotainment system, advanced ADAS systems and a restyling nel design.

Fiat E-Ulysse battery autonomy

The Fiat E-Ulysse is updated and is aimed above all at professionals who work in the transport of people, such as hotels, taxis and VIP transfers.

Fiat E-Ulysse is a 100% electric minivan

The BEV version features a 136 HP electric motor (100 kW) e 260 Nmpowered by a 50 kWh (up to 224 km of autonomy) or from 75 kWh (up to 350 km in the WLTP cycle). The vehicle is equipped with paddle to select the regenerative braking in three levels (Light, Medium, Strong).

Outside the E-Ulysse features a new front design with the brand's distinctive signature, fari full eco LED and a revamped interior with a new steering wheel featuring integrated controls for ADAS, radio and telephone. The interior is flexible with up to 9 seat configurationsadaptable to the transport needs of passengers and luggage.

Fiat E-Ulysse accommodates up to 9 passengers

On the board dominates a large 10-inch HD touchscreen for infotainment, with voice assistant and connectivity for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi e Bluetooth. The flagship version also includes the Connected navigation.

The ADAS on the new Ulysse

The new Fiat E-Ulysse is also well equipped on the front ADAS. Among the available functions are the Connected Intelligent Speed Assistanceil Lane Keeping Assistl’Advanced Emergency Braking System and new side airbags for greater passive safety.

The E-Ulysse is also equipped with a new 180° rear camera, Active Cruise Control, Side Parking Assist (FlankGuard) and Blind Spot Detection with front and rear parking sensors. These systems provide information on the presence of vehicles in adjacent lanes, obstacles along the sides of the vehicle and help in space management while driving and parking.

Price, how much does the electric Ulysse cost

The price of the Ulysse with 100% electric engine is included between 65,000 and 70,000 euros. Orders will be officially opened by end of January 2024: first in Italy and Austria, then in the main European markets.

Photo Fiat E-Ulysse

