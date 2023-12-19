The renewed version of the Fiat Doblo includes some aesthetic improvements at the front with new headlights, and in the passenger compartment with a renewed steering wheel. From a technical point of view, the autonomy of the Electric doblò has been optimized up to 330 kmalso thanks to one heat pump to increase efficiency and driving comfort.

Fiat Doblò 2024 new design and interior

The new Doblò features a restyling of the front design, new ecoLED headlights and additional body colors. The interior of the Fiat Doblò has been renewed with a new steering wheel style that includes the renewed Fiat logonew fabrics for the seats and improvements in acoustics to reduce noise in the passenger compartment.

New Fiat Doblò 2024

In terms of connectivity and infotainment, the new Doblò is equipped with a “Smartphone Station” to control your smartphone using the steering wheel controls or vowels. One is also available Radio Touch da 10″ and an integrated navigation system. The vehicle is compatible with Apple CarPlay e Android Auto and presents a 10″ color digital display customizable.

Fiat Doblò passenger version

The new E-Doblò in the passenger version features a restyling with updated front bumper, 17″ alloy wheels and fog lights for safe travel. The two sliding doors electric vehicles offer convenience while the interior space is highly flexible, with different seat configurations and storage compartments, up to 3,500 liters of cargo space with 3 single folding rear seats.

New Fiat Doblò cockpit dashboard

Il Magic TOPa multifunctional space, includes roof racks and a panoramic roof with features such as sunshades and storage compartments. The Magic Windowa useful feature, allows you to load or unload items from the rear of the vehicle without fully opening the compartment.

Short van Long van Combi Crew Cab External length (m) 4.4 4.75 4.4 4.75 External height (m) from 1.80 to 1.86 from 1.80 to 1.86 from 1.80 to 1.86 from 1.80 to 1.86 Loading volume (m3)

without/with Magic Cargo from 3.3 to 3.8 from 3.9 to 4.4 1,354 (litres) from 3.5 to 4 Load compartment: maximum length (mm) from 1.8 to 3.1 from 2 .2 to 3.4 – 2.2 to 3.4 Cargo compartment:

maximum height (cm) 1,270 1,270 1,270 1,270 Load compartment:

tailgate width (cm) 1,241 1,241 1,241 1,241 Load compartment:

PPT (Kg) 650 & 1000 (800 kg for E-Doblò) 950 (800 kg for E-Doblò) N/A 950 (800 kg for E-Doblò) Seats 2/3 2/3 5 5 Fiat E-Doblò versions and dimensions

Engine, battery, autonomy and charging

The new electric Doblò with a 136 CV has been optimized to increase autonomy, up to 330 km according to the WLTP combined cycle (320 km in the passenger version). The vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 135 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 11.2 seconds. It has modes regenerative braking adjustable and three driving modes via e-toggle: Normal, Eco e Power. Power mode increases power, Eco optimizes energy efficiency, while Normal is ideal for urban driving.

E-Doblò charging

The new E-Doblò introduces a heat pump innovative to improve passenger comfort and increase vehicle efficiency, thus contributing to autonomy. For charging on board there is a integrated 7.4 kW charger and a charger optional three-phase 11 kW.

The electric Doblò supports DC fast charging up to 100 kW, which allows it to recharge 80% battery in 30 minutes. Furthermore, the Doblò is equipped with a “Magic Plug”an electrical outlet that provides the power needed for various applications.

The ADAS on the electric Doblò

In the field of safety and equipment ADAS the main update is about the innovative “Magic Mirror”now equipped with one digital rearview mirror. This improvement was made possible thanks to the installation of two cameras, one under the right rear-view mirror and the other above the rear doors. These cameras provide three different views to the digital rearview mirror.

New Fiat Doblò on the road

Both versions, both the traditional Doblò and the E-Doblò, are equipped with a wide range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as a standard feature. These systems include theIntelligent Speed Assistil Lane Keep Assistil Driver Attention Alert and the system Advanced Emergency Braking. Furthermore, the Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop function.

Price, how much does the Doblò cost

The price of the electric Doblò in the passenger version starts from just under 40.000 euro.

Photo Fiat E-Doblò 2024

Read also:

– Discover the prices of the Fiat Doblò on the official Fiat price list

– What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK