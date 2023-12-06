In Baku, during the week of the FIA ​​General Assembly, the FIA ​​World Council met for the last time in 2023 and ratified the previously discussed calendar with 24 approved appointments, which will lead to a new record of seasonal races.

The World Council has approved various updates to the 2024 Formula 1 Sporting and Technical Regulations proposed at the latest F1 Commission meeting.

While waiting to go into detail on the individual measures, we give you the cornerstones of the innovations that will be introduced in the next season: following the severe discomfort that the drivers suffered during the Qatar GP, the FIA ​​has decided to introduce a cooling system that it will be mandatory to ride in the GPs that will be held in extreme heat conditions.

In terms of safety, it was decided to reduce the number and weight of the metal reinforcements that are mounted under the bottom: they have been identified as risk elements if they were to detach from a single-seater.

The starting procedure is also shortened, as the time spent on the grid is reduced from 50 to 40 minutes.

The teams that decide to start their car from the pit lane will have the obligation to move personnel and equipment from the exit lane from the pit lane 90 seconds after the start of the formation lap: this is another measure aimed at improve safety criteria.

And finally, minor updates to the 2026 Power Unit Sporting, Technical and Financial Regulations were also approved.

