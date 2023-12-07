The investigation involving Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, who had ended up under investigation by the Federation for a potential conflict of interest, lasted less than forty-eight hours.

Through an official note released on Tuesday, the FIA ​​announced that it had become aware of media speculation regarding the accusation of a potential exchange of confidential information between a Formula 1 Team Principal with a member of Formula One Management , which is why he had entrusted the ‘Compliance’ Department with the task of examining the issue to see clearly.

A few hours later the harsh response arrived from Formula 1, Mercedes and the Wolff couple, who categorically denied the scenario painted by the Federation, also underlining that they had not received any communication from the Compliance department. Since it was assumed that it was the rival teams who had started the investigation, the following day it was the teams who took a stand, each posting a tweet in which they excluded their involvement in the affair, recognizing their full trust in Susie Wolff and distancing itself from the FIA: “We can confirm that we have not lodged any complaint with the FIA ​​regarding the alleged transmission of information of a confidential nature between an F1 Team Principal and a member of FOM staff”, read the statement released by the teams.

Less than twenty-four hours after the teams took a stand, enough to trigger a real media case, the FIA ​​itself took a step back, announcing that it had concluded the investigation started only two days earlier. An about-face that comes on the eve of the awards ceremony in which the prizes will be awarded to the winners of the various championships.

“Having reviewed Formula One Management’s Code of Conduct and Conflicts of Interest Policy and confirmed that adequate safeguards are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA ​​is satisfied that FOM’s compliance management system is sufficiently robust to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of confidential information,” reads the press release issued by the Federation on Thursday.

“The FIA ​​can confirm that there are no ongoing ethical or disciplinary investigations involving any individual. As a regulatory body, the FIA ​​has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA ​​reiterates its commitment to the integrity and correctness”.

