The FIA ​​Formula 1 team faces a reshuffle before the start of the 2024 season with sporting director Steve Nielsen leaving his role.

The esteemed Nielsen was appointed earlier this year, after a long career in grand prix racing at a number of teams, including Lotus, Tyrrell, Benetton, Williams and AlphaTauri, before moving into Formula 1 management. He worked closely contact with F1 race director Niels Wittich and left his post.

He worked closely with F1 race director Niels Wittich and took responsibility at the FIA ​​for all F1 sporting matters, including the development of the race control and remote operations centre, as well as future updates to the sporting regulations .

However, after a difficult year for the FIA, which has faced scrutiny over a number of issues, including track limits and the leadership style of President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, senior sources have indicated that Nielsen has decided to do not continue.

According to some sources, Nielsen was feeling frustrated with the way F1 operations were being run and the direction things were taking.

Although sources have indicated that Nielsen's departure is a done deal, there has been no official statement from the FIA ​​regarding the matter, nor any indication of any changes that will be made to F1 operations. Motorsport.com has contacted the FIA ​​for comment.

Nielsen's departure, once confirmed, will be a major loss to the governing body, as his huge experience was invaluable in helping it make improvements and he was highly respected by the teams in the paddock.

Nielsen was an integral part of an expanded F1 team within the FIA ​​operating under the leadership of single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis. Among these there were also the technical director Tim Goss, the financial director Federico Lodi and the operations director Francois Sicard.

Speaking at the time of his appointment, Ben Sulayem felt that Nielsen's appointment was important in helping the organization progress.

He said: “We have put a lot of time and effort into making significant and conscious changes to our Formula 1 team, to create the right structure with the right people to oversee the future regulation of the sport.”

“By developing and empowering people within our organisation, as well as bringing in skills and experience from outside, I am confident that we are in the best possible position to move forward together with our partners at FOM and the Formula 1 teams.”

Earlier this year, Ben Sulayem announced that he and his F1 team intended to retire from day-to-day involvement in grands prix.

An FIA spokesperson commented on this decision: “The President of the FIA ​​has a broad mandate covering the full range of motorsport and mobility globally, and now that the structural reorganization of Formula 1 has been completed this is a step natural next”.

As part of his decision to no longer cover F1, Ben Sulayem recently appointed former journalist Dieter Rencken to the role of F1 commissioner, tasked with overseeing the future development of the regulations and assisting in discussions on the next Pact of Concordia.