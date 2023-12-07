In recent weeks, following the notable improvements achieved by AlphaTauri thanks to its closer ties with Red Bull, attention has increased regarding the collaborative relationship between certain teams.

Ahead of a 2024 season in which AlphaTauri intends to use many more parts from the parent company than in the recent past. As such, some teams have expressed concerns about whether two teams could benefit from such close collaboration.

The FIA ​​is well aware of the risk that teams may take advantage of collaboration by acting in a particular way. However, according to the Federation, the checks that are carried out are sufficiently robust to detect any attempt to circumvent the regulations, especially with the increase in checks specifically for those teams that collaborate openly.

When asked about the relationship between Red Bull and AlphaTauri, FIA single-seater head Nikolas Tombazis said analysis of both cars had so far shown nothing to worry about. “We monitor teams that are close to each other much more closely than completely independent ones, just to make sure nothing strange happens. That’s a concern.”

“It was a concern not only between the two teams mentioned, but also between other pairs of teams. We believe that AlphaTauri has very different aerodynamic solutions from those of the other company and we don’t think there is any sign of direct collaboration,” he said Tombazis, underlining how there are also other teams under the microscope, such as the relationship between Ferrari and Haas.

“It’s clear that (AlphaTauri) is working hard and they’ve made a step forward. But I don’t think you can say it’s due to collaboration. Having said that, collaboration, or making sure nothing like that happens, is one of the parts that are difficult to investigate. We need to check and make sure that all these teams are well separated and so on. And we will publish more guidelines soon to provide more information to the teams on how to convince us that none of this is happening. We are not underestimating the challenge and It’s one of the difficulties we have.”

There have been theories about collaboration between teams to cover alternative development avenues, such as experimenting with different wing concepts, to speed up reaching the best solution.

However, Tombazis is clear that such an activity would constitute a breach of the regulations and would be easily discovered by the way the FIA ​​inspects projects.

“It’s obviously an illegal activity, because in the past we have checked similar components between teams and then entered into their development process to see how they evolved,” he said. I don’t think anything like this is happening at the moment. We have vetted and we have a vetting process. It’s easy? No, I’m not saying it’s easy, it’s always a kind of challenge.”

But if Tombazis is confident that the FIA ​​is able to control teams that collaborate closely, on the other hand the greatest risk is represented by teams that work alone.

“The main incentive for two teams to collaborate is not exchanging components or sharing a wind tunnel. You can have two teams collaborating, one in the UK and the other in Argentina, and if two teams want to communicate against the norms, doing Zoom calls and having engineers chat to each other, that’s quite doable.”

“We don’t observe people’s daily movements and it’s not our intention to do so. These teams (like AlphaTauri and Red Bull) are most often criticized for collaborating just because they have common ownership or whatever, but that’s not the only pair of teams that could collaborate. There could be two independent teams that decide to make money by helping each other.”

“I don’t think this is happening, but I’m just saying that our tools to prevent this from happening shouldn’t just be tied to physical components that are sold from one team to another.”

