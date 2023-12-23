We can now conclude that the FIA ​​is in shambles. Only at Alpine the revolving door turns even faster.

Companies or institutions where the management structure is not in place. It is a burden on society that is difficult to quantify. The worst is of course when it concerns governments or other organizations that do not have to make a profit and are therefore not judged on results. Because yes, if things aren't right at the top, the end result is usually mediocre.

Excuse-the-word

In such situations you often see the same pattern. People with good character who cannot deal with it will be gone in no time. Worse people may stay because they don't have a better option or they like the fact that their job consists of nodding yes to an excusez-le-mot, jerk (m/f/i). This way you get a very wrong selection bias. Ultimately, the entire club consists of nasty people. And we have to wait for the scandal to come out and it really is no longer possible before a clean sweep is made.

How do you think things are going?

Of course we look at the outside. But the signs are that things are not going well at the FIA ​​at the moment. Mohammed Ben Sulayem has made few friends in the sport since his entry. Sometimes that's a good thing. The fact that a few people from Liberty Media do not like Mohammed could only mean that he is doing his job well. But if both team bosses and drivers don't really want anything from you, something strange is going on.

Wolff wolff wolff

For example, the FIA ​​recently had to withdraw another painful decision. Based on an article from a publication that often pushes the boundaries between fact and fiction, an investigation was started into Toto Wolff's many hats. Maybe not a bad thing in itself. But you do have to substantiate it a bit. And that was not possible, because all other teams then said that they had not complained about Wolff.

The FIA ​​subsequently withdrew the investigation. To the delight of Lewis Hamilton. We also had the Michael Masi issue, there was an awkward moment with the title award to Red Bull, Jean Todt was thrown under the bus for no apparent reason because it would have been a financial mess under his leadership…

Balestre reloaded?

Ben Sulayem is already generating comparisons with Jean-Marie Balestre. You know, that former FIA (then FISA) boss, who managed to say without irony 'It is the correct decision, because it is my decision'. And people apparently have no interest in working in this environment. Steve Nielsen, appointed this year to improve Race Control, is now packing again. Nielsen was appointed sporting director in January. This is in response to the controversies in recent seasons of Formula 1. The BBC now reports:

F1 insiders have told BBC Sport that Nielsen felt the FIA was not willing to make the changes he felt were required to make its race-control operations fit for purpose. The teams and drivers all backed Nielsen’s move to the FIA and are likely to be dismayed by his decision to leave, and concerned about its potential ramifications. At the Belgian Grand Prix this year, Mercedes driver George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said Nielsen had been “a really great addition” to the FIA’s operations team. Auntie Beeb, bastion of serious journalism

Second within a month

Nielsen previously worked for Tyrell, Benetton, Renault and Williams, before accepting a role at Liberty Media in 2017 at the invitation of Ross Brawn and Stefano Domenicale. Earlier this month, Deborah Mayer also left the FIA. She was appointed head of the FIA's commission for women. Her departure has also not been commented on. Is it really that bad to work at the FIA? Or can all these people make the leap to a top position at NATO? And do you want to work at the FIA? Let us know in the comments!

This article FIA ​​is a mess, loses someone again after less than a year first appeared on Ruetir.