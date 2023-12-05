Danish Alba Hurup Larsen beat competition from three other girls to win the latest edition of the FIA ​​Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme, the initiative promoted by the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission in collaboration with the Ferrari Driver Academy and Iron Dames, dedicated to girls who want to pursue a career in motorsport between the ages of 12 and 16.

Never like this year have the four girls had to overcome a very tough selection: 116 of them started, coming from over fifty nations, and in addition to the Dane, the German Mathilda Paatz, the Australian Joanne Ciconte and the Australian were competing for victory in the final phase. Ecuadorian Domenika Arellano.

In the headquarters of the Scuderia Ferrari and on the historic Fiorano track, the young women faced a series of tests which allowed the FDA experts to collect a lot of data on the psychophysical abilities of each of them, as well as to evaluate their driving skills in the simulation of an entire competitive weekend, with free practice, qualifying and race at the wheel of a Formula 4 Tatuus equipped with Pirelli tyres, identical in every way to those used in the Italian championship.

Photo by: Ferrari

Alba Hurup Larsen

Talent to monitor

Alba highlighted particular skills, such as learning quickly and knowing how to manage the car with a constant race pace, a factor which, combined with the good skills shown on the fastest lap, made her preferable to the other girls.

The experts at the Ferrari Driver Academy have decided to reward her as the best of the four girls and will monitor her progress next season, inviting her to Maranello periodically to check her progress. Therefore, the winners of the 2020 and 2022 editions, Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels, remain within the Ferrari youth program.

Photo by: Ferrari

Alba Hurup Larsen

Junior

The name of the very young kart driver who won the junior section was also decided. Also in this case the four finalists were hosted in Maranello before moving to the Tony Kart headquarters, where the seat was prepared in view of the two days on the track organized at the Karting Track Franciacorta facility, in the province of Brescia.

In contention were the Hungarian Bianca Nagy, the Dutch Eva Dorrestijn, the British Annabella Fairclough and the Lithuanian Vanesa Silkunaite, who was the best of the group.

Photo by: Ferrari

Vanessa Silkunaite

Marco Matassa, Head of the Ferrari Driver Academy: “We are very proud of what we have managed to build in the four years of collaboration with the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission through the Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme. We have contributed to making motorsport more accessible and we offered opportunities to three girls, two of whom are still in the Ferrari Driver Academy.”

“We congratulate Alba for this success and together with Iron Dames we will give her the chance to shine at the wheel of an F4 car, carefully monitoring her progress. Many congratulations also to Vanesa whose determination on the kart allowed her to have the better than tough competition.”

“A beautiful experience comes to an end, which allowed us to launch Maya and Aurelia, expected in a challenging 2024 from which we expect satisfaction to come. We will continue to select the best drivers thanks to our scouting program, which evaluates boys and girls equally based solely on the unit of measurement of talent”.

Deborah Mayer, President FIA Women in Motorsport: “Today we add a milestone of particular significance to the extraordinary adventure of Girls on Track – Rising Stars, an initiative that has not only swept away many prejudices, but has also fueled the dreams of many young people and ambitious palota girls around the world.”

“Through this pioneering programme, the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission has provided a platform for talented young women to showcase their skills and determination to emerge in a field still perceived as dominated by men.”

“With the support of our long-time partners, Ferrari Driver Academy and Iron Dames, we have done important work in helping to create a new generation of motor racing protagonists, some of whom have already become role models who inspire others to pursue the own aspirations and to never give up.”

“To the talented young winners of this edition, Alba and Vanesa, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for their careers. Even as this initiative draws to a close, the legacy of Girls on Track – Rising Stars will continue to live on in time and we will ensure that the path he has traced remains an acquired result in the process that must lead to total gender equality and maximum inclusion in our beloved sport.”