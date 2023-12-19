Tension and disappointment after the defeat against the Nerazzurri. For the first time the coach was also targeted, but everyone is under scrutiny

Tension and disappointment. Lazio, who finished second last year, are not there. After Sunday evening's defeat against Inter, the Biancocelesti are eleventh in the standings. That's 9 points less than a year ago. At the end of the sixteenth matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A, Sarri's team was fourth (already considering Juventus' penalty). He had scored 11 more goals, conceding five fewer. There were four games lost, now there are seven. And the fans boo. They did it at the end of the match won last December 2nd against Cagliari, they did it again after the defeat against Inter. And for the first time there were also chants against Sarri. Less strong than those addressed to the team and president Lotito. But everyone is in the dock.

“The public booed us for some mistakes made in the previous months – said Sarri at the end of the match against Inter -. The match was good until the second goal conceded. We played on equal terms with a strong opponent but we were conditioned by some individual errors. This race, however, is a good starting point for the future.” However, Lazio's players suddenly seem flattened. Of the 32 teams that participated in the Champions League, none scored fewer players than the Biancocelesti (only 8 in the league). Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni, both overwhelmed by whistles at the time of substitution, are scoring little (just three goals between them) and are struggling to get past their opponents as they did in the past. “Expectations are not created based on the past but on what a club represents – wrote the Curva Nord on a banner displayed during the match -. Rome city and the Lazio players deserve a team worthy of their history. Responsible and aware of this or away from Lazio”. There is no sense that the team has sensed the moment. In recent weeks Sarri, his deputy Martusciello and Provedel have all expressed doubts about the appropriateness of the whistles that the team had received.

Yesterday it was also surprising to see Luis Alberto initially on the bench. Last year the Spaniard had decided the match as a substitute, but Sarri did not decide to keep him out for good luck: “Luis has had some ailments in the last month. At the moment he can give us more starting from the bench, when the intensity is lower”. The Spaniard actually came on during the match, but had the bad luck that a few seconds later Inter doubled their lead to end the match. Now, however, the Magician, who has performed less in the last month, must react, without creating new tensions. Because at the moment Lazio really doesn't need it.

