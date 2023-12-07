It looks like Warner Bros. has good news. Apparently, the company has launched a new promotion with offers on games in the Nintendo Switch eShop. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

So far offers are available only in Americaso do not hesitate to take advantage of them as soon as possible since they only last until October 23 with outstanding discounts. If you do not have an American account and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the American eShop at this link.

Here are the most notable ones, although you can find them in full on the Nintendo of America website:

Hogwarts Legacy: around €31.50 LEGO CITY Undercover: around €4.50 LEGO Harry Potter Collection: around €7.50 LEGO Jurassic World: around €6.00 ​​LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: around €7.50 € LEGO Star Wars: A Skywalker Saga: around €10.50 Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack: around €11.50 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2: around €4.50 Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 1: around €3.50 Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2: around €2.75 Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion: around €2.50 Mortal Kombat 1: around €30.00 Scribblenauts Mega Pack: around €4.50 The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame: around €4.50 LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition: around €8.75 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition: around €7.00 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate : around €6.75

What do you think of these Nintendo Switch game offers? You can find more similar promotions from other companies at this link.

Fuente.