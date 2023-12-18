Giovanni Ferrero, executive president of the group

Ferrero, 20 billion turnover target

The commitment to building the Ferrero of the future began in 2015, in a context in which multinationals such as Kellogg's and Nestlé they were disinvesting from the confectionery sector. Giovanni Ferrero was able to seize this opportunity for change, investing against the current to reinvigorate historic brands such as the famous US Keebler biscuits and the Butterfinger snack, shaping a new identity for Ferrero. It was an act of audacity, defined by the entrepreneur as the courage to “go beyond the Pillars of Hercules,” cas declared at the Milan Expo eight years ago.



Read also: Ferrero the richest in Italy with over 40 billion, more than triple that of Armani

The initial idea was to explore new markets, focusing on biscuits and ice cream, a project that later turned into one of the new development fronts for the company. Following this route, the Ferrero group has become the second largest producer of sweet biscuits in the world, positioning itself immediately after Mondelez, thanks to the acquisitions of Delacre, Fox's Biscuits and Burton's Biscuits. Despite the great successes of Nutella, with its 500,000 tons produced in global factories, and iconic products such as Ferrero Rocher and Kinder, Giovanni Ferrero's courage in changing direction was evident, following the motto “change by preserving,” or changing while preserving the heritage received.

Read also: Wonka bars are back in fashion, but the bars are out of production

Geographical and business diversification have become a way to preserve the industrial legacy left by his father Michele Ferrero. In particular, Belgium-based CTH has been used as a key tool for diversification, orchestrating a vast acquisition campaign in the United States, including Ferrara Candy, Kellogg's confectionery business and Nestlé. These deals increased Ferrero's reach, allowing it to compete with large industry players and increasing relevance to major U.S. retailers. Ferrero he has thus built a new multinational with revenues estimated at around 3 billion euros.

By uniting its components, the current Ferrero group boasts a turnover of at least 17 billion euros. The 20 billion threshold may not be that far away, according to market rumors, and the 2023 budget data will reveal whether this ambitious goal will be achieved in the near future.

Subscribe to the newsletter