The 2023 season has just ended, but F1 is planning the start of the next championship. The 676, the project theme for the 2024 red, is being built in the Gestion Sportiva, while aerodynamic development continues in the wind tunnel. A certain form of optimism can be perceived within the Maranello team, even if, after last year’s bombastic declarations, the approach towards the outside world is very low profile.

If Fred Vasseur’s Christmas lunch with F1 journalists has been confirmed on December 15th, the team principal’s staff is planning the start of the 2024 season. The idea would be to show the Cavallino’s seventieth single-seater on Tuesday February 13th in Fiorano following last year’s plot with the presentation and brief debut on the track.

Then a useful day to check all the parts in the workshop and, therefore, February 15th would be the turn of the first filming day with the two drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, busy with commercial filming, but also to draw the first evaluations on the new project curated by Enrico Cardile.

From next year, the FIA ​​will allow 200 km to be covered instead of the usual 100, so there will be the opportunity to collect data on the car before it is sent to Bahrain for the winter tests which will be held in a single session from the 21st to February 23, just before the opening GP of a championship that will offer 24 events.

Each team will try to set a date in the calendar, in the hope of not having overlapping presentations, running the risk of sharing media visibility with others on such an important day for sponsors and investors. The Scuderia has not yet set the fixed point on the date display, because a shift of a couple of days at most is still possible.

The desire to delay the release of the new car as much as possible so as not to show off its technical solutions to the competition is evident. Ferrari, according to tradition, will show the car that will go racing, perhaps without the latest aerodynamic updates planned for Al Sakhir…

