The premature death of Alberto Antonini affected not only the glossy world of Formula 1, because the condolences quickly extended to racing fans who over the years had learned to appreciate his stories on Autosprint, the TV comments on Sky and then had seen for five years in the Scuderia uniform as communications manager, before he resumed his stories on FormulaPassion. If anyone wanted to somehow measure the esteem and affection that Alberto had deserved, it was enough to take a look at social media.

But Ferrari's silence did not go unnoticed on social media. A silence that has become the subject of heavy criticism and controversy due to the absence of any certificate of solidarity with a colleague who had worn the Cavallino jersey from 2014 to 2019.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alberto Antonini in the role of Ferrari communications manager

In reality, Roberto Boccafogli, head of communications for the Racing Department, opened the traditional Christmas lunch that the Scuderia organizes every year with the journalists who follow Formula 1, to dedicate a moment of silence in memory of Alberto, to share with those who field had been able to appreciate his human and professional qualities.

It was a touching and emotionally strong moment that preceded the long chat with Fred Vasseur. The embargo, which was set to also allow newspapers to be published at the same time as websites, has culpably extended the silence, but Cavallino's condolences were expressed at that moment and would have been extended to friends and fans.

Of course there could have been a memory on the official accounts, but it cannot be said that Antonini has been… forgotten. The final farewell to Alberto will be on Tuesday 19 December in the mortuary of the Sant'Orsola hospital in Bologna from 9.30 to 11.00.

