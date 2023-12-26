The news is not brand new, but it only leaked out during these festive days, perhaps because the control mechanisms in Maranello have loosened a bit. The Sports Management is closed due to the “shutdown” imposed on the F1 factories by the FIA ​​and for the Christmas holidays, but a climate of trust has been established in the Racing Department which is not only due to the expectation that is being created around the 676 which will see the light on Tuesday 13 February.

On the test bench, in fact, we heard the first… groan (it must be said) of the 6-cylinder turbo destined for 2026. Ferrari closed the first internal combustion engine due to the new regulation and the indications that emerged from the first test would be stay positive. Obviously this will not be the engine that will make its debut in the 2026 world championship with the new smaller and lighter single-seaters, but it is the signal that the pure experimentation phase carried out by the group directed by Enrico Gualtieri has been completed and now the most complex phase of the project entrusted to Wolf Zimmermann begins.

The 2026 regulation, it will be remembered, will impose a different distribution of power in the new power unit: the electric energy of the hybrid will be increased to 50%, with a significant reduction in the thermal part. Furthermore, the rules approved by the FIA ​​have made the six-cylinder much more restricted in the choices of materials and solutions, so as to suggest that we will have a very crude unit in the future.

This is the mistake it would be easy to fall into, thinking that on a mechanical level we will see a technological leap backwards. In reality, the experiences already acquired in recent years have opened up some interesting development avenues to pursue and, despite the tight confines of a regulation that would like to impose very similar, if not identical, engines, there is scope for differentiating choices and finding lines of useful research to find performances.

The key word is not so much power, but efficiency. The internal combustion engine will be very different from what we will see racing in the next two years, given the disappearance of the MGU-H and the obligation to place the MGU-K inside the chassis for safety reasons. Around the 6 cylinder, therefore, we will see a completely different packaging to what we are used to in this generation of hybrid engines.

Ferrari is paying a lot of attention to the combustion phase because in 2026 F1 will use zero impact fuels for the first time, with the introduction of e-fuel or bio-fuel and the Cavallino is benefiting from the ever-active collaboration of AvL, the research center in Graz, which has acquired important know-how in the field of hybrid engines.

Inside the Racing Department, the… motoring Christmas was celebrated with satisfaction, but whoever opened us up to the information that until now was covered by secret, because it was strategic, added: “… but do you know which 6-cylinder ran on the dyno? ”. Almost as if to imply that in this first phase of development there will be several versions of the 2026 unit…

Leggi anch: