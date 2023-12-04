Fred Vasseur is doing a very profound job of reorganizing Ferrari. The French team principal has launched a change program to make Sports Management more modern and in line with the needs of a team that has the ambition of returning to winning ways. In parallel, Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Cavallino, develops the same growth strategy in Industrial Management, giving value to the words of president John Elkann who at Exor’s Investor Day in Turin had spoken of Ferrari as a single company, without the separations between the departments and autonomies of the past.

On Motorsport.com we anticipated the inclusion of about fifteen young engineers in the fabric of the Racing Department: four or five have already arrived in Maranello, while others will arrive at GeS in dribs and drabs between now and the beginning of 2024, after the expiry of the gardening period to which they were subjected by the starting teams.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal, is implementing a transformation plan for the Racing Department

Ferrari is strengthening a technical area that will be increasingly strategic not only in F1 and the WEC: we are talking about the world of simulation. The word itself encompasses a field that becomes larger and larger every day and which is increasingly difficult to explain because teams are reluctant to release information considered sensitive and, therefore, top secret.

It is no longer enough to find a good iteration between the data collected on the track with the aerodynamic tests and the indoor work carried out on the CFD, in the wind tunnel and on the driving simulator. The construction of mathematical models that help to be predictive of reality, indicating possible lines of development, becomes fundamental. We are talking about applied sciences in which the divisions between one research field and another can become increasingly labile, leading to increasingly coordinated and precise integrations. And, then, it becomes easy to understand that here we are not only faced with a phase of turnover of technicians, but the entry of fresh forces, young people arriving from top teams such as Mercedes and Red Bull, bring with them the need to review processes and work organization that are in line with these new needs.

We are talking about skills, therefore, but also about new highly sophisticated software which in 2023 has been implemented in the various stations to offer technicians the possibility of acting in simulation on three fronts: performance, reliability and safety.

Photo by: Uncredited

Here’s a spare power unit: Ferrari needed four units to complete the 2023 season

The power unit, for example, has proven to withstand the impact of 22 races using the 4 units allowed by the regulations, also proving to be as powerful as the Honda RBPT H001. The problems emerged from the electronic part which will be the subject of winter care by Enrico Gualtieri’s engineers.

Ferrari, from the summer break onwards, changed its approach to the use of the power unit: starting to work on the strategies, David George, the specialist who came from the Red Bull-Honda world, modified the use of the hybrid part with a subdivision different electrical energy which allowed a double beneficial effect: by exploiting less torque when accelerating when exiting corners, the SF-23 began to experience less power slip. While ensuring excellent traction, it reduced the tendency for tires to overheat which was not induced solely by hopping originating from porpoising.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Consuming less energy in driving meant being able to reduce clipping at the end of the straights: the Scuderia started the season with the PU which at the end of the longer straights had no more hybrid to exploit, while in the second part of the championship things went decidedly Better. In Maranello they entered this new dimension, finding margins for growth, not only in the power unit, which fuel that optimism that can be felt around the Racing Department these days.

The development of race (and perhaps starting) strategies that are increasingly functional to individual GPs should lead to a much more in-depth and detailed knowledge of the car’s potential.

The SF-23, net of design errors, had qualities that remained hidden for a long time, due to the inability to extract the actual potential it contained from the red one. Vasseur had done well not to throw everything away before the summer, otherwise Carlos Sainz’s victory in Singapore would not have been celebrated, nor would his recovery of almost 50 points over Mercedes in the final rush.

A path has been taken that has given the first positive signs already this year, but the margins for growth could be important. Ferrari invests in human resources and in programs developed ad hoc exclusively for the Cavallino, in the hope that the 676 can be a single-seater capable of fighting on all the tracks of the 2024 world championship, without the ups and downs of the season just ended…

