Ferrari has just concluded the 2023 season with a positive balance sheet for the second part of the season which counterbalances the negative start, decidedly below the Cavallino’s expectations. Yet in the Racing Department it is not the time to lower tension, because the 676 is in an advanced stage of construction, while the aerodynamicists led by Diego Tondi carry on the aerodynamic research in the wind tunnel.

Photo by: Ferrari

Enrico Gualtieri, head of engines, and Enrico Cardile, technical director of the Ferrari chassis

Enrico Cardile and Enrico Gualtieri are the two pillars around which the first true red was born under the management of Fred Vasseur, a single-seater that is generating a strong curiosity for the expectations that accompany it. It is true that the Maranello team finished the Constructors’ World Championship in third place, but it is equally true that the red car was the second force on the track in the last part of the season, outclassing the Star in terms of points collected. Leclerc’s technical problem in Brazil, which prevented the Monegasque from even starting at Interlagos, and Carlos Sainz’s two accidents in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi deprived the SF-23 of those few points to precede the W14.

In Sports Management there were no dramas, trying to consolidate the good that was discovered even from a bad car like the SF-23. While the leaders of the Cavallino are discussing the renewals of the drivers whose contracts will expire at the end of 2024: for Leclerc there is talk of extending them by three years, while Sainz would be given the chance of the two-year contract that the Spaniard had been clamoring for since Monza onwards.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, during the group photo of the Ferrari Team

The drivers are a cornerstone of Ferrari and no one has the intention of questioning them: the area to be strengthened is the technical one, while waiting for Loic Serra, the head of development at Brackley, to be freed from Mercedes, with a great knowledge of what the tires to avoid the degradation that the red has often suffered in recent years.

And so, that recruitment campaign that Vasseur spoke about over the summer is underway: for Serra’s arrival the gardening period will need to be completed (Toto Wolff is reluctant to give discounts to his friend Fred…) , but in the meantime the arrival of around fifteen people in the GeS staff is expected, each of them freeing themselves from their own contractual issues.

Four or five engineers, mostly young, but not inexperienced, have already arrived in Maranello and will strengthen what is a strategic area of ​​a modern F1 team: we are talking about simulation. The iteration between track, wind tunnel, CFD and simulator is crucial in the ability to grow a new car with modern calculation tools, useful for obtaining credible predictive data in increasingly tight times.

Beyond the constraints dictated by the budget cap, which impose spending limits, imposing greater speed of action in the factory will serve not only to stay ahead of Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin, but should allow that rapprochement with Max’s Red Bull Verstappen in a season in which the rules and, above all, the tires will remain the same as in 2023.

When president John Elkann, in an interview with the BBC in Las Vegas, pointed to the fact that there are young technicians interested in coming to Ferrari, many commented sarcastically, claiming that the Scuderia had not made any announcements: “The important is to have the best possible team: counting on women and men from different nationalities and backgrounds is very welcome to us. Our identity is very clearly Italian and the backbone of our organization is Italian. But this is in no way a disadvantage On the contrary, it is a basis on which very strong talents from different places can be integrated.”

The president outlined a concrete picture: certainly the names that have already arrived are not of the first magnitude, but they are young figures who bring the know-how of other top teams into the fabric of the Racing Department: it is like having opened the window to let in a breath of fresh air.

