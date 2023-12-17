The news emerged right at the last minute: we had to wait for the conclusion of the chat with Fred Vasseur interspersed with tortellini in broth and the classic Christmas menu to have the date of the presentation of the 2024 single-seater, when the 676 project will take on its official name with which it will face in the new season.

“The new single-seater will be launched on February 13th, the day before Valentine's Day – the Cavallino team principal made official -. You will see the rest on that day”.

The transalpine manager therefore confirmed the preview of Motorsport.com which had already published a piece on December 7th which gave the date of Tuesday 13th as the most probable, leaving a small door open to the postponement of Thursday 15th February.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal e General Manager Scuderia Ferrari

Fred then explained why Ferrari brought forward the launch of the SF-23 by a day at Fiorano…

“We wanted to have an extra day to prepare for the tests. Jokes aside, we have little time and we have already seen it in the past, putting everything together to be ready to race in Bahrain is a great challenge. In any case, other teams had also we chose the date of the 14th, so we preferred not to take it too.”

The Iberian journalists present did not hesitate to inform Vasseur that in Spain Tuesday the 13th is considered an unlucky day, not very suitable for the launch of a new car that should revive the Prancing Horse's fortunes in F1.

“If Tuesday the 13th is the unlucky day in Spain, I can say that in France it is Friday, but honestly these are not things that interest me, they don't count for anything.”

The 676, therefore, will carry out the short shakedown at Fiorano with the two drivers who will do the very few laps allowed by the FIA ​​rules for the delight of the photographers and then the car will be taken to the workshop for the first checks, given that the first one will then be scheduled of the two filming days. Starting from 2024, teams will have the opportunity to ride for 200 km, doubling the distance that the International Federation allowed until this season.

In addition to guaranteeing the Cavallino's marketing and commercial department the possibility of carrying out the usual video recordings for the sponsors, the technicians will have the opportunity to evaluate the potential of the new Ferrari with a minimum of calm, collecting the first data to carry out an initial correlation with the simulation systems that the Gestion Sportiva have updated with the arrival of fresh and young forces from Mercedes and Red Bull.

