Wu-Tang Financial taught the world that you have to diversify to make money. Starbucks is not only a coffee chain, but now also half a bank (they manage around 1.5 billion euros from people who put money in their account). And for years Ferrari has not only been a car brand, but also a brand of clothing, toiletries, watches and basically everything that people find beautiful.

No car manufacturer makes as much money from its 'brand' as Ferrari, so the Italians naturally want to protect it well. The Maranello company is known for needing little reason to send a cease and desist memo. For example, if someone builds a replica or converts a real Ferrari into something they don't like. Or if they use a Ferrari to promote their own brand.

Provide photo evidence and receive a gift from Ferrari

In order to take even tougher action against people who abuse the Ferrari brand, the company now wants to ask for your help. If you see someone selling unofficial items with the prancing horse on them, you can report this. If you successfully click through the Ferrari Anti-Counterfeiting Reward program, you will receive a reward from Ferrari. You must provide photo evidence.

Ferrari does not reveal exactly what the reward is. The brand only says that it is a gift and that they will hand out the present while supplies last. By the way, you shouldn't immediately betray your neighbor with his kit car. This concerns products that are sold in a 'commercial setting', such as fake shirts or fake sunglasses. So there's a lot of competition on holiday.