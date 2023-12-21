Ferrari has entrusted the leadership of the Driver Academy to Jock Clear. The sixty-year-old British engineer, who has long been involved in various activities linked to the Scuderia's junior drivers (Clear is a regular presence under the podium when an FDA driver finishes in the top-3) will take over the direction of the programme.

Clear will take the place vacated by Marco Matassa, who arrived at the helm of the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2018 after a long experience in Toro Rosso in the role of track engineer. In making his departure official, Ferrari specified that 'Matassa says goodbye to Maranello to start a new professional adventure'.

Ferrari has also made official what the FDA drivers' programs will be. The 'students' of the Maranello Academy drop from eight to six, with the exit of James Wharton (who will continue his career independently) and Arthur Leclerc, who will remain part of the Ferrari family. Regarding Leclerc there are rumors, not officially confirmed, according to which he should be involved in GT activity.

Of the six drivers who will represent the FDA on the track in 2024, the spearhead will be Oliver Bearman, who will play his second season in F.2 with the Prema team. Same situation, but in F.3, for Dino Beganovic, as well as for Rafael Camara in F.Regional. In the European series Camara will be joined by Tuukka Taponen, who moved up in category after making his single-seater debut in 2023 in the Italian F.4. For Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels their participation in the new F1 Academy championship should be confirmed.

