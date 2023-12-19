In the first goal of the Brazilian team, which beat Al Ahly in the semi-final, there was the hand of the “grand old man” who protected his teammate Arias from the opponents' provocations

Andrea Fanì

18 December 2023 (change at 9.48pm) – Milan

Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, Fluminense-Al Ahly semi-final, 69th minute, match blocked at 0-0. One of the Brazilian team's senators, Marcelo, runs to the left and after a tunnel is brought down in the area by Percy Tau: penalty. A brawl breaks out between Egyptians who protest, Marcelo screaming in pain, Brazilians who rejoice. Two figures stand out, El Shenawy – Al Ahly goalkeeper – and Felipe Melo – an old acquaintance of Italian football – who after a life in midfield has recycled himself as central defender in the South American champions Flu.

felipe melo show

—

While the goalkeeper of the Egyptian club tries to calm his teammates, the former Fiorentina, Juve and Inter player takes the ball and, glacially, places his feet on the penalty spot. In the meantime the chaos calms down, very slowly, and a small sample of more or less heavy provocations are concentrated around Felipe Melo: an opponent passes by and touches him with his elbow; he turns and says a word to him that can't have been too kind. Then another opponent passes by and touches him on the shoulder, whispers something in his ear (“you're so wrong”?) and goes away. This time he remains impassive. The goalkeeper El Shenawy, who in the past saved a penalty from the same Melo in another semi-final of the same tournament, stands in front of him: eyes to the sky, then eyes to the opponent, then a sign to the stands of his fans with a thumbs up, a way of saying “don't worry.” Melo, beard under his chin, watches him go. And at that point…

felipe melo bluff

—

Few have noticed Felipe Melo's partner, who was away from the action around the penalty spot for a long time: he is Jhon Arias, the 26-year-old Colombian striker who has been playing for Flu since 2021. Second after second he gets closer to Felipe Melo, who at a certain point – when El Shenawy is measuring the goal to distract the opponent again and is far enough away – he throws the ball to Arias. The bluff of the old fox Felipe Melo served to protect the true penalty taker from provocations and distractions. Ball on the spot, run-up, interruption, almost standing still kick: El Shenawy, for the record, intuits the shot but it's too angled. Goal. Flu ahead, then he will also have the opportunity to make it 2-0 with Kennedy. And Felipe Melo happy and content in the final.

