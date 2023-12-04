Sarri’s Lazio is not working (also booed after the 1-0 against Cagliari) also due to the involution of the Brazilian: the extension until 2027 is no longer so obvious

Nicola Berardino

December 3 – 1.51pm – Rome

Felipe Anderson’s star has dimmed. And the involution of the Brazilian playmaker becomes in many respects the mirror of Lazio’s season. Few flashes and many missed opportunities. Even against Cagliari he ended up in the shade in the context of a team performance which, despite the three points conceded, was marked by whistles at the Olimpico. Taking over from Pedro midway through the second half, the former West Ham player was unable to make use of his talent to create the spaces necessary to lead Lazio to a double. He also started on the bench due to turnover after Tuesday’s Champions League match against Celtic. But his entry against Cagliari ended in the series of his many matches this season far from those of previous years. In particular, last season, he also showed off himself by scoring 12 goals. And revealing himself as an added centre-forward when he was called upon to replace the injured Immobile.

renewal pending

—

Only one goal (at home to Sassuolo) scored among five assists in 19 appearances (5 in the Champions League) this season. For Sarri it remains a point of reference: always used in the 117 matches of the Commander’s management. However, Felipe can no longer shine. His creativity struggles to re-emerge. He appears tired or at least uninspired and often not very present in the dynamics of the match. And in the background the puzzle regarding his renewal is increasingly looming. His contract is expiring. The extension until at least 2027 seemed obvious already this summer. He reciprocates the desire to move forward together. In 2021 Felipe returned to Lazio after his divorce in 2018 to try his experience in the Premier League. President Lotito welcomed him back with the respect he has always had for his qualities. With Sarri the Brazilian was reborn in the role of all-round winger. Then, since the start of this season, his performance has dropped. Remarkably so in comparison with the recent past. And that renewal which is still not formalized after various meetings between the parties creates many questions. After the match against Cagliari, Giovanni Martusciello, Sarri’s assistant (blocked by the flu), focused on the Brazilian’s difficulties: “In my opinion the renewal issue has no impact on Felipe Anderson. He has a different sensitivity from others and when he doesn’t offer high level performances he becomes gloomy. He must be supported and stimulated so that he can overcome this negative moment.”

