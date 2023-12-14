Blink Outdoor cameras are installed without the need for wiring or the visit of a technician to launch a video surveillance system that makes us feel safer in our home. They are also a very interesting option to monitor everything that happens at home when you are not there. Also, if you have pets or small children, it may be the best option to not miss anything that happens while you are away and you can get them with a discount of more than 60% off their normal price.

Features of the Blink Outdoor

A pack that includes a Blink Outdoor camera, a Blink Mini camera and a Sync Module 2 that will allow you to connect the cameras, save the images and access them from your computer. A video surveillance system that is now on sale and that you can buy for only 50 euros.

When we talk about surveillance cameras, the first thing we look at is the image quality. Blink cameras promise an HD image clear both day and night with its night vision with infrared. Additionally, the Blink Outdoor model is designed to resist the elements, which is a good option to protect your house from the outside without worrying about it being damaged by rain or humidity. A camera always active in sun, rain or snow.

Another of the most attractive features of this model is that you will not have to worry about wiring or installation because they work with two AA lithium batteries that promise up to 2 years of autonomy.

Receive notifications on your mobile phone from the Blink Home Monitor app when you configure motion detection and find out everything that happens at home with the alerts directly on your smartphone. In addition, it is also compatible with Alexa, so you can pair it with your smart speaker and activate or deactivate the security system just with your voice.

And if you want to go further, Blink offers a subscription plan with which you can expand the options of your video surveillance system. Sharing videos or unlimited storage are some of the options of this premium plan that you can access for free for 30 days.

Complete your system with the Echo Show

One of the main advantages of this video surveillance system is that it is compatible with Alexa, and although there are many models of Amazon smart speakers, the Echo Show will allow you to see everything your cameras record on its 5.5-inch screen. You can have full control of your devices with your voice and access all Alexa Skills to help you on a daily basis.

One of the most advanced Amazon smart speakers that will help you complete and improve your home video surveillance system.