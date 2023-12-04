Three years ago the national myth disappeared. His wife: “He trusted everyone, football dumped him. Yet he saw everything as positive”

Paolo Rossi once went to Sao Paulo, Brazil, and took a taxi. The driver after a while recognized him from the rearview mirror and asked him if it was him. Having ascertained his identity, she made him come down. In fact, with those three goals the dream of one of the strongest green and gold teams in history was interrupted: Zico, Falcao, Socrates, Junior, Cerezo…