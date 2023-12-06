Although his career took off recently, Featherweight can boast great achievementsFor example, being the first Mexican to have a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards or breaking listenership records with his latest album and now, adding one more success to his career.

Thanks to the single “Ella Baila Sola”, which she performed with Eslabón Armado, Peso Pluma will have the best song of the year 2023 in its repertoire of achievementsthis according to the list made by Rolling Stone magazine.

“Compa, what do you think of that girl?”, a phrase that emerges from the song, flooded the networks, radio stations and any number of bars and nightclubs during the year; and it is precisely the topic that the publication considers to be the best of the last 12 months.

But what made this song win this title? According to the magazine, the Mexican regional became a cultural phenomenonthanks to the fact that its exponents, such as Grupo Frontera, Carin León and Fuerza Regida, They were positioned in the highest places in the counts; leaving behind other genres such as reggaetón, which had dominated the music scene, until very recently.

But what most helped the collaboration of the “Doble P” artist and Eslabón Armado was not only his melody or the Mexican’s unusual voice, but the boost that platforms like TikTok gave it, where it went viral since its launch on March 13.

“She dances alone” reached number one in the world on Spotify and Billboardin addition to being the first Mexican music song to reach one billion streaming views.

The top 10 best songs of the year, according to Rolling Stone, are:

“Ella baila sola”- Peso Pluma y Eslabón Armado

“Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2”- Pink Pantheress con Ice Spice

“AyW”- Lana del Rey

“I remember everything”- Zach Bryan con Kacey Musgraves

“Music sessions, vol. 53”- Shakira y Bizarrap

“Super shy”- NewJeans

“Get him back!”- Olivia Rodrigo

“Strike (Holster)”- Lil Yachty

“What was I made for?”- Billie Eilish

“On my mama”- Victoria Monét

JV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions