In one of his recent concerts, the singer Featherweight He generated controversy by destroying one of the monitors on stage by kicking him. The incident occurred a few days ago in Ecuadorwhen during his presentation, He lost control and deliberately stepped on and kicked the screen that functioned as a teleprompter. Finally, he threw it near the public, leaving the device completely useless.

The moment was captured by those present and the video has spread on social networks, triggering criticism of the artist. Some They have described him as immature, unprofessional and even arrogant for his behavior on stage.

“How there are people who pay to see this skinny guy”, “Like every artist who starts from the bottom, fame goes to their heads”, “And they pay to see that clown they go overboard”, “What a lack of respect for the audience that went to see him”, “What a pathetic guy”, are just some of the comments that can be read.

But that was not all, some went much further and began to speculate about the rumors of an alleged addiction problem that have gained strength in recent days, especially after a video was posted on TikTokin which he is seen in a suspicious attitude, while leaning towards a speaker and remaining in that position for several seconds.

Until this Thursday, Hassan, the artist's real name, has not commented on the matter.

