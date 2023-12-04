The Giallorossi supporters appeared suddenly and hooded on the road leading to Via del Mare. Some Bolognese would be bruised

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

3 December 2023 (change at 2.32pm) – Lecce

Tension outside the Lecce stadium before the match between D’Aversa’s Giallorossi and Bologna. On the Via del Mare the buses that brought Bologna fans to the stadium (around 400 are expected) were allegedly stoned by the home supporters. Hooded, they emerged unexpectedly. There are also rumors about some Bolognese people who were bruised. Two people from Lecce were stopped and taken to the police station.

in the field

—

Speaking on the pitch, Thiago Motta surprises again: out is the rossoblù symbol of these last matches Joshua Zirkzee who apparently hadn’t been very well during the week and in Van Hooijdonk in the Bologna attack who in defense lines up Kristiansen with Posh, Calafiori and Lucumi, and leaves Beukema bench. These are the only changes compared to the team that beat Torino. Lecce confirms Krstovic as center forward with Banda and Strefezza in the trident. The midfield sees Gonzalez and Oudin win in the sprint with Ramadani in the middle. Rafia and Blin start on the bench.

