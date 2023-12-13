FC Twente Women just keeps winning. Tonight, the Overijssel clash with PEC Zwolle was scheduled in Enschede in the tenth round. The Zwolle women made it very difficult for Twente, but the Enschede team did record their tenth win in ten matches.
