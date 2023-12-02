Suara.com – Fatin Shidqia is increasingly proving to be a mature singer by consistently producing work. Most recently, this 27 year old singer released a new song entitled “Don’t Get Lost, Dear”.

“Don’t Get Lost, Darling” is a rhyme that summarizes Fatin’s entire creative journey, especially since she hit the Indonesian music industry thanks to her victory in the X Factor Indonesia talent search event in 2012.

“It doesn’t feel like my journey in creation has spanned a decade. That’s why, throughout the creation of this song, I had the desire to give some kind of recognition for everything I have created,” said Fatin, in an official statement.

“Moreover, my previous songs such as ‘Orange’ and ‘Dia Dia Dia’ will always have a special place in my heart. However, even though I have had a career for a decade, I also realize that I still have a very long way to go,” said Fatin continue.

Judging by the title, surely many people suspect that the song “Don’t Get Lost, Dear” has a travel theme. For example, about relationships separated by distance. This is not completely wrong, but for Fatin this song is about our own hearts and souls, which may be wandering further than we thought.

Fatin Shidqia (Instagram)

“Life has taught me that there are times when all kinds of busyness and fatigue that we face in the world actually make our hearts and souls feel ‘far’ from ourselves,” said the AMI Awards winner.

“There are always moments when we start to forget our purpose in life and what is truly important in our lives. In my eyes, the song ‘Don’t Get Lost, Dear’ is a warm reminder for myself, and everyone who listens, that, whatever it is, the journey our lives, don’t let fatigue and tiredness make us lose direction,” added Fatin.

The song “Don’t Get Lost, Dear” was written by Fatin himself. Even so, the singer who stole attention after singing the song “Granade” was also assisted by Bianca Nelwan and Dimas Wibisana.

This single seems to emphasize Fatin’s new era in the Indonesian music industry. Starting with the song “Want to Meet Again” which he released in January 2022, Fatin has consistently maintained his musical manifestations with a series of singles consisting of a collaboration with Ghea Indrawari entitled “Not You” and a solo work entitled “Menjelang Pagi”.