SONY's risky plan: Release 3 superhero movies when the genre is going through its worst moment. Will it turn out well?

The superhero film scene is at a crucial moment. For years now, audiences have delighted in these masked characters, charismatic villains, and interconnected plots. However, there are clear signs of fatigue in this industry, but at SONY Pictures they seem determined to defy these currents with a bold plan for 2024.

This film studio has the rights to characters related to Spider-Man and will release three films without Peter Parker on the screen. A bold move, considering that the last two installments of the saga, such as Venom: There Will Be Carnage (2021) and Morbius (2022), did not meet box office or critical expectations, leaving doubts about the public's interest in secondary characters or antagonists. whose origin changes so much.

There is a great oversaturation of the genre.

In recent years, we have witnessed the growth of superhero cinema, although initially all the installments were very well received, it is now clear that the audiences' excitement is beginning to wear off. Clear examples in 2023: Shazam! The Fury of the Gods, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Flash, Blue Beetle and The Marvels.

In addition, SONY faces an additional challenge: the absence of Spider-Man. While the masked hero has been the central pillar of this film studio's box office in terms of superheroes, these upcoming films focus on secondary characters or villains associated with their universe. A change in focus that could disorient fans and reduce general interest.

The three films in SONY's superhero cinema for 2024.

Madame Web.

Starring Cassandra “Cassie” Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic who will begin to discover her psychic powers and who must reunite three girls who will be very important in the future, while facing a powerful enemy.

Release date: February 16, 2024.

Directed by SJ Clarkson, it has a great cast led by Dakota Johnson as Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Emma Roberts as Mary Parker and Adam Scott as Ben Parker.

This is the first superhero movie to be released in 2024. Maybe you'll get lucky and people will want to see what they have prepared.

Kraven the hunter.

Origins movie of Kraven, one of Spider-Man's best villains. This time it seems that they have altered his story quite a bit with respect to the comics. But the protagonist must prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world.

Release date: August 30, 2024.

Directed by JC Chandor, it features a spectacular cast led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Christopher Abbott, Levi Miller, Alessandro Nivola as Aleksei Sytsevich / Rino and Fred Hechinger.

Let's hope that this film has the success of the first installment of Venom (2018) and does not follow in the wake of Morbius. But it can undoubtedly be an interesting story and different from anything we have seen so far in superhero movies.

Venom 3.

For now, we don't have many plot details, but we will continue to see the relationship between Eddie Brock and Marvel's most popular symbiote.

Release date: November 8, 2024.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, the cast includes Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple.

Being the last installment of this trilogy, people may want to go to the cinema to see what they have prepared. So it could be the most successful of SONY's three proposals and the only one that avoids superhero movie fatigue.

It must also be remembered that we will see Deadpool 3 (July 26, 2024) from Marvel Studios and Joker: Folie à Deux (October 4, 2024) from DC Comics.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.