The Israeli army made a fatal blunder, namely shooting dead three Israeli hostages who were being held in Gaza because they thought they were enemies. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Soldier Israel made a fatal blunder, namely shooting dead three Israeli hostages held by a Palestinian resistance group in Gaza . The Zionist army mistakenly identified the three hostages as enemies.

“During the fighting in Shujaiya, Israeli soldiers mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. “As a result, soldiers shot at them and they were killed,” the Israeli military said in a statement reported by AFP, Saturday (16/12/2023).

“The Israeli military immediately reviewed the incident. “Direct lessons from this incident have been taken, which were then passed on to all Israeli army troops in the field,” continued the Zionist military statement.

“We express our deep regret for this tragic incident.”

The army identified the two hostages as Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during a Hamas attack on October 7, and Samer El-Talalqa, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Am.

The Israeli military is withholding the name of the third hostage at the request of the family.

Hamas kidnapped around 240 hostages during the October 7 attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people, according to official Israeli military figures.

Israel's counterwar against the group has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

The Israeli government has repeatedly stated that repatriating all the hostages is one of the main goals of the war.

